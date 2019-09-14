As American International Group (AIG) Stock Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Cut Its Position; Shareholder Spc Financial Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 46,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 87,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 3.19 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares to 321,770 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

