As American International Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Markston International Raised Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.57 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 34,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 165,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 940,478 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Markston International Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 266,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Steven Romick Discloses 2 Stock Buys – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,306 shares to 278,103 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,884 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.