As American International Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped by $1.87 Million Its Holding; Greenleaf Trust Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised by $392,587 as Stock Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 40,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,516 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 73,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 3.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 23,517 shares to 6,636 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,111 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) by 13,365 shares to 3,649 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 115,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,475 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.