As American International Group (AIG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Cut Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Increased Position by $440,245

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,409 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 93,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.48 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07 million shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset has invested 0.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 9,515 shares stake. Griffin Asset holds 0.01% or 875 shares. Alberta Investment accumulated 251,297 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 2.75M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 221,900 shares. Arga Mngmt Lp invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Central Natl Bank And Tru owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Pension has 1.01 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 12.22 million shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md has 1.3% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Goelzer has 0.53% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 72,059 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pyxus International by 60,179 shares to 659,465 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond S Shipping by 104,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Era Group (NYSE:ERA).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.20 million for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

