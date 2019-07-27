As American International Group (AIG) Shares Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased Stake by $61.43 Million; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $797,940

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.83M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.05 million, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 74,786 shares. Sound Shore Management Incorporated Ct stated it has 4.47 million shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. First Trust LP invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 70,512 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 4.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 23.98 million shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability holds 22,936 shares. Nfc Invests Ltd reported 358,704 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc owns 583,590 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 568 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has 219,525 shares. Scotia Capital has 125,901 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,700 shares. Piedmont Invest has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 23,259 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 2.95M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 10,994 are owned by Acg Wealth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.53 million shares to 674,804 shares, valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. (Cl A) by 388,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.82M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors reported 116,238 shares. 10,630 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 47,429 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 8,532 shares. Cap World Investors reported 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 82,238 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 500 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,473 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 196,364 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 6,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.97M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt invested in 57,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate holds 490,969 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc has 5.66M shares.