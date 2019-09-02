As American International Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Rock Point Advisors Boosted Position by $656,610; Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Jacobs Engineering (LH) Stake by $8.71 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54B, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares to 335,013 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 154,943 shares in its portfolio. 171 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 24,173 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 10,816 shares. Cap Advsr Incorporated Ok holds 0.52% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 113,929 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,371 shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Company In has 2.24% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 213,644 shares. Korea Investment reported 516,632 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 259 shares. 355,555 were reported by Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.71% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 239,450 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smithfield Trust holds 4,251 shares. 4,070 were reported by M&R Mngmt. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 646,979 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Profund Advsrs Llc owns 3,401 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 581,087 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 2,220 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 138 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Co. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,426 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 68,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 18,713 are held by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Midas reported 1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Boston Prtn stated it has 0.55% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cleararc Cap owns 2,392 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 17,375 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $8.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,270 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.