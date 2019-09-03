As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Holding by $2.37 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 56,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.38M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 190,614 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 453,034 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.82 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 58,341 shares to 242,675 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 149,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,052 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

