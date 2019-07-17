As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Valuation Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.00 Million; Strategic Financial Services Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.74 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 90,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,003 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, down from 678,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 516,061 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.94 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). M&T Bancorporation holds 13,005 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 3.16 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 106,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 1,370 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 1.60 million shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Morgan Stanley has 3.95M shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Howe Rusling invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Brinker invested in 9,469 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 86,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP reported 162,323 shares stake. Lasalle Inv Secs Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,115 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 47,550 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 86,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39 million are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stonebridge Capital Management stated it has 0.63% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Co holds 2.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 44,918 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh has invested 0.24% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 87,138 shares. Bellecapital Interest Limited invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 6,481 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 16,729 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 9,118 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 74,445 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moody National Bank Tru Division has 266 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 263,047 shares. Earnest Limited Co holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio.