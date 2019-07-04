As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Security Capital Research & Management Has Raised Holding; Waste Management (WM) Valuation Rose While Advisors Preferred Cut Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 1.42M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0.26% or 1.10M shares. Moreover, Bamco Incorporated Ny has 0.07% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 106,600 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 12,500 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc reported 442 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.98 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llc holds 0.07% or 16,100 shares in its portfolio. 62,321 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. 96,553 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Honeywell Intll invested in 1.04% or 117,789 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America invested 0.48% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 742,020 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 380,514 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company owns 60,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 54,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.10M shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $42.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 494,474 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Palladium Llc stated it has 4,641 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Perritt Mgmt invested in 4,698 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 21,584 were reported by Stevens L P. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.28% stake. Shoker Counsel stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Agf Invs America, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,998 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 484,347 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 168,611 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated holds 95,783 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 76,224 shares. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 37,829 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company. Summit Secs Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 4,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.13 million for 27.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 26,460 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ).

