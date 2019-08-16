As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its Stake by $129.86 Million; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Trimmed by $12.24 Million Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 1.81 million shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 865,810 shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 369,858 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $45.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 176,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 409,091 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 315,000 shares stake. Kennedy Capital Management Inc stated it has 35,280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,451 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Renaissance Grp Limited Liability reported 9,026 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Gp has 0.26% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Security Capital Research And holds 15.79 million shares or 14.55% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 34,416 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication stated it has 3,992 shares. Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 51,814 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Llc owns 4.31 million shares. Alps Advsr holds 14,440 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research Inc stated it has 7,796 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 14,140 shares. 25,000 are owned by Southport Mngmt Limited. Schroder Investment Management Group reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com holds 44,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 41,814 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,580 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 36,816 shares. First Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 118,450 are owned by Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 389,644 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Asset Management One Limited reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.21% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).