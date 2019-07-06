As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Boosted Holding by $7.12 Million; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Its Stake in The Bancorp (TBBK) by $662,168

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71 million, up from 15.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 1.41 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 82,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,723 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 836,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 99,982 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Gp Inc has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 9,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 47,923 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company accumulated 0.21% or 72,601 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.02% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 160,935 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Citigroup accumulated 310,616 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 1.33 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd owns 402,061 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 223,806 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 14,869 shares. 14.03M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Westwood Hldg Gru owns 1.10M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares to 737,443 shares, valued at $31.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 19,713 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 50,094 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 419,706 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 4,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 76,606 shares. Rutabaga Capital Ltd Liability Ma owns 1.47M shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 18,695 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,198 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 16,224 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability accumulated 428,904 shares.