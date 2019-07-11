As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Share Value Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Raised Its Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Boosted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.73 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.18. About 2.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 1.13 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Family Firm has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,469 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,706 shares. Natixis reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 3,470 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,423 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 6.64% or 70,799 shares in its portfolio. Carlson LP reported 124,174 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank Na stated it has 27,517 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Jacobs & Com Ca reported 60,547 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 3.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd has invested 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 14,566 are held by Cape Ann State Bank. Swedbank holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.88M shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares to 200,685 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 14,700 shares to 185,450 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).