As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Share Value Rose, Holder Echo Street Capital Management Lowered by $9.10 Million Its Position; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Share Price Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 967,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, down from 980,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.93M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 413,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.87 million, down from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 3.39 million shares traded or 88.79% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30,407 shares to 175,502 shares, valued at $79.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 13.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

