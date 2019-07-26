As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Its Position; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Value Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Lifted Holding by $43.02 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 3.11M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.91 lastly. It is down 16.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Pcl owns 817,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 50,968 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 31,578 are owned by Tcw Grp Inc. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 32,639 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 380,514 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 841,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Paloma Ptnrs Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Franklin Resources owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 369,600 shares. 485,317 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 59,965 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 497,703 shares.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.92M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,012 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 366,957 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com holds 283,138 shares. Northern Tru owns 2.10 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1.05M shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 170,182 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 53 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 1.32 million shares. 374,520 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Invesco Limited holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 754,906 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 120,408 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd owns 79,125 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 87,300 shares. 4,232 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.