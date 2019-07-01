As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Security Capital Research & Management Has Upped Holding; Sjw Group (SJW) Holder Water Asset Management Cut Holding

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 48,717 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SJW Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJW); 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says It Believes SJW Group Merger Is Superior Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, Inc. Reports 2017 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY BELIEVE THAT MERGER WITH SJW GROUP IS IN BEST INTEREST OF ALL CONNECTICUT WATER SHAREHOLDERS; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Propo; 11/05/2018 – SJW Group Board of Directors Issues Letter to Fellow SJW Group Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Reaffirms Intention to Recommend Shareholders Vote for SJW Group Merger; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 693,417 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 313,200 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $86.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Gp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Real Estate Mngmt Services Limited Liability Company reported 220,900 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6.76 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bancshares Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.31M shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 196,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Honeywell Incorporated has 1.04% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Boston Prns reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 9,975 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,968 shares. Ci Investments reported 6.99 million shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.63M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.23% stake. Eqis Cap Management Inc, California-based fund reported 4,343 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 137,875 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 31,506 shares. Water Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 9,486 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chem Fincl Bank owns 7,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 111,380 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Sei Invests Com reported 7,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,800 were reported by Macquarie Limited.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 26.39% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SJW’s profit will be $15.07M for 28.82 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

