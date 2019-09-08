As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $10.67 Million; As Snap On (SNA) Share Value Declined, Rr Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.01 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.15 million shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 309,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.49M, down from 316,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 243,663 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $159.58M for 12.80 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares to 6.25 million shares, valued at $215.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.83M for 23.38 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

