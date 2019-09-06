As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Increased by $162.84 Million Its Position; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 12.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.88M, up from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 3.12M shares traded or 72.55% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.88 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co 6.875 Pfd A by 29,600 shares to 709,120 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Platin And Pal (SPPP) by 33,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,294 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Llc owns 51,814 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 9,917 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 105,689 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 106,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc invested in 721,264 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 2.31M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.21% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.03% stake. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 39,402 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 1.14M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 7,100 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76M for 90.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

