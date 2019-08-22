As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Valuation Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its Stake; Check Capital Management Has Cut Its Suncor (SU) Holding as Market Value Declined

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.75. About 287,589 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 2.44 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Frontier Inv Mngmt Company has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,710 shares. 793 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 161,500 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 142,294 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 36,018 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 129,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Lc holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has 9 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 207,616 shares. The West Virginia-based Security National has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

