As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Valuation Declined, Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $3.72 Million

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.39M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 401% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 564,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 705,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.25 million, up from 140,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 201,259 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 705,443 shares to 389,961 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,888 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

