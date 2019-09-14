As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its Stake by $2.29 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose While Lourd Capital Has Increased Its Position

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company invested in 5,199 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 13.29% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 343,365 shares. Pitcairn holds 4,782 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 38,590 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 13,849 shares. The New York-based Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 9 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 5,208 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 865,737 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 42,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,925 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,104 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 170,834 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Cap accumulated 0.12% or 5,847 shares. Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset Mngmt Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 83,820 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 2.40M shares. Pictet Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.13M shares. Cadinha & Company Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glacier Peak stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,488 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.59M shares. 2,412 are held by America First Ltd Liability Corporation. Sun Life Financial owns 3,282 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas Financial Bank Tx accumulated 7,205 shares.

