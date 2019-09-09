As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut by $11.57 Million Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Maintained by Vestor Capital Llc

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 40,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 162,671 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 122,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 328,177 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares to 26,656 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

