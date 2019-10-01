As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed Position by $2.29 Million; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Position

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 293,012 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 10,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 595,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.57M, up from 585,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 3.90M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sound Shore Ct reported 1.2% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 808,527 shares. Tobam reported 288,167 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 1.68% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Lpl Limited stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 1,578 shares. M&R Management Incorporated holds 765 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 3,085 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated holds 98 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 8,382 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated owns 289,828 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38.33M shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emu Etf (EZU) by 11,514 shares to 58,545 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 43,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,023 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.83 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.