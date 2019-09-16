As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered by $2.29 Million Its Stake; Matthews International Capital Management Has Boosted Its Netease (NTES) Position by $1.15 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 115,221 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.17M, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269.92. About 249,709 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26,500 shares to 123,000 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,700 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc holds 138,751 shares. 17,671 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Oakbrook Invs reported 7,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 725,952 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 256,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 3.00M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Eulav Asset Management holds 123,800 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 6,841 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 92,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 33,185 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 15,865 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc has invested 0.39% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

