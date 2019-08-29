As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Its Position by $11.57 Million; Aspiriant Lowered Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $404,708

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $100.52. About 93,640 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 14,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 19,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,629 shares to 58,414 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,972 shares. Moreover, Etrade Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 58,119 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.35% or 1.93 million shares. Charter Tru has invested 1.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 49,881 are held by Thomasville Savings Bank. Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 2,401 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd holds 4,530 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1.10 million are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Int Sarl holds 51,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited accumulated 864,368 shares. Financial Advisory Serv owns 12,115 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.81% or 491,767 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 146 shares. Security owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 225 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Citigroup holds 120,477 shares. 120,413 are owned by Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 61,153 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 10,587 shares stake. Lomas Capital Mgmt Lc owns 140,729 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,655 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 7,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 28,191 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 368 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,498 shares stake. 2.85 million were accumulated by State Street. Tudor Invest Et Al has 3,504 shares.

