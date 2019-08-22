As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Holding by $11.57 Million; As Suncor Energy (SU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 299,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 7.88M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.47 million, up from 7.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 1.17M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 129,770 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (NYSE:SJR) by 83,930 shares to 8.65M shares, valued at $180.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 40,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Hotels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 207,616 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 17,655 shares. 392 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 1,200 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2,718 shares. Wealthquest holds 393,162 shares or 14.29% of its portfolio. 2,179 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Philadelphia Fin Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.95% or 120,413 shares. Security Trust invested in 0.01% or 225 shares. Natixis invested in 121,998 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 66,563 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hightower Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,636 shares. Putnam Ltd Company holds 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 56,468 shares.