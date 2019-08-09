As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut by $11.57 Million Its Holding; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Stake by $375,165

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,268 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.29M, down from 98,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 418,748 shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,923 shares to 15,228 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jump Trading Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,072 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md holds 28,629 shares or 8.3% of its portfolio. Valiant Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gould Asset Limited Ca reported 6,804 shares. 7,400 are owned by Weik Mngmt. Cadinha And Com Limited Liability owns 23,514 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co holds 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,213 shares. Blb&B Lc owns 80,573 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fincl Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 27,204 shares. Burney holds 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 271,284 shares. First Trust reported 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argi Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 21,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp owns 4,824 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 14,516 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 3,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 6,051 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 220 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 6,056 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 12,631 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,711 shares. 58,871 are owned by Burney Com. Swiss Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 3,504 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. National Pension Ser invested in 0% or 1,660 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 5,115 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.