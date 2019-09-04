As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose, Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Position by $11.57 Million; Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.0193 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5194. About 524,216 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 220,468 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) CEO Bob Watson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Abraxas Petroleum gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Abraxas Petroleum: Exploring Options For Its Bakken Assets – Seeking Alpha" on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Saltstone Capital Management Calls for Special Committee of Board of Abraxas to Review Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value – Business Wire" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "In the black: Second quarter profitable for two local energy companies – San Antonio Business Journal" with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire" published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 26, 2019.