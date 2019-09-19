As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose, Holder Wealthquest Trimmed Holding; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Increased Holding by $492,973

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 89,737 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 28,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, up from 25,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $182.54. About 9.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,606 shares to 17,579 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 32,408 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 23,815 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.39% stake. Asset invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.16% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Svcs invested in 0.25% or 6,576 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 102,206 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 300,925 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 138,751 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 3,129 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 45 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 12,443 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 12,782 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

