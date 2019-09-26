As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose, Holder Hengehold Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $496,638; Quantum Capital Management Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $7.84 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 284,194 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. It is down 19.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 223,376 shares. Century Cos invested 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 210,560 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gradient Invests Limited Liability owns 300 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 950 shares. 26,637 were reported by Advisory Network. Bruni J V has invested 3.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Counselors Incorporated holds 111,810 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 456,596 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1,817 shares stake. Moreover, Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 102,597 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 101,379 shares. The California-based Check Management Ca has invested 2.5% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.75 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For A Breakout In LKQ Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why LKQ Stock Just Jumped 10% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.79 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Int Group Inc stated it has 138,475 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.05% or 5,157 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited reported 16,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,530 shares. Colony Gru Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ajo Ltd Partnership has 12,956 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 7,838 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 447 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 10 shares stake. Art Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 42,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $520.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 161,509 shares to 242,472 shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 668,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG).