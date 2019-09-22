As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Value Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its Holding by $2.29 Million; Capital Innovations Holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 437,685 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 2780.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 80,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 83,833 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, up from 2,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 2.17 million shares traded or 104.12% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

