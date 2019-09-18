As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Value Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed Holding by $2.29 Million; As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Decreased by $5.60 Million Its Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1.47 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 131,333 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 100,922 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 512,504 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 12,485 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 832 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 43,586 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 145,000 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs invested in 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 340,653 shares. Hillsdale Management Incorporated holds 45 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.42M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,985 shares. 357 were accumulated by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 79,225 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.96 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.82 million for 18.83 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Medtronic Public, Symantec, Target, OUTFRONT Media and Atkore International Group – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares to 773,004 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 32,242 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 9.78 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 36,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 19,778 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 41,155 shares. 1.52M are held by Tobam. Exane Derivatives owns 7,961 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 119,219 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund has 12,892 shares. Channing Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,480 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny has 261,964 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).