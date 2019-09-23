As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed Position; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position Held by Covalent Partners Llc

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 3.11M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.24. About 74,791 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 177,100 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38.29M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 113,183 shares. Next Group Incorporated holds 330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co holds 21,780 shares. Profund Lc stated it has 61,135 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Susquehanna Int Group Llp stated it has 733,072 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 5,500 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.03% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 207,595 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Lc stated it has 21,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc reported 2.01 million shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt owns 32,344 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.75 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 14,511 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 2,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 30,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 31,687 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 182 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 17,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com reported 7,521 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 15,023 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0% or 45 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 364,232 shares. Next accumulated 0% or 6 shares.

