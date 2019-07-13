As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Its Position; Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Increased Holding by $742,196 as Stock Price Declined

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 238.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 28,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,507 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 153,260 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 521,829 shares traded or 49.16% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.17M for 13.02 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 9 shares. Earnest Llc accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 1,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,430 shares. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2.85M shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 6,265 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Fort Lp stated it has 549 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 10,861 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pitcairn accumulated 4,671 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 292,264 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,362 shares to 33,827 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,678 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

