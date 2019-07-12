As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $3.47 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $15.21 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 36,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 71,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 320,911 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.85 million for 13.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

