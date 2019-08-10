As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Its Position; Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Market Value Declined While Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 10,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 35,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 45,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 327,467 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Co, New York-based fund reported 2,179 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,033 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co accumulated 257,732 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Citadel Llc accumulated 0.01% or 220,897 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 96,704 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 9 shares. Burney Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 58,871 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 115,860 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 136,604 shares. Evergreen Lc holds 3,196 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company owns 6,399 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 18,560 shares to 57,851 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 27,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 24,500 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 55,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,980 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).