As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose, Holder Wealthquest Has Lowered Its Position; Huber Capital Management Holding in Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 30,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 219,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 249,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 185,918 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING EBITDA 89.9 MLN EUROS VS 119.5 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING REVENUE 697.9 MLN EUROS VS 695.1 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,587 shares to 156,970 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.