As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Its Holding by $968,448; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Upped Its Stake by $5.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 10,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 35,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 45,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 357,710 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 106,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 558,674 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 452,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.83M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 76,293 shares to 130,815 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 11,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Invest Advisors has invested 1.42% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 14,053 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 2,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 116,299 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,548 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 38,419 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 329 shares. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0.02% or 292,264 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 329,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 61,153 were reported by Stifel Fin. 150,787 were reported by Millennium Mgmt. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) owns 15,865 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 15,100 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 137,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.