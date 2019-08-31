As American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) Valuation Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder M Holdings Securities Lifted Its Holding by $887,730 as Stock Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 62,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.13 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc/O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 211,897 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,293 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston & Mgmt Inc has 1,571 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 1,865 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,753 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation invested in 2,650 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acropolis Lc holds 2,444 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,296 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc reported 8,945 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 24,591 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,541 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Choate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,199 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 50,987 shares. Senator Inv Group Inc LP holds 4.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 550,000 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 11,533 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 58,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,477 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial adds business with deal, could buy stake in company – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 109 shares. Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Rhumbline Advisers owns 190,833 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 72,460 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 295,611 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited accumulated 0.02% or 257,732 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.18% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.09% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 16 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Keybank National Association Oh reported 8,735 shares. Btim invested in 66,563 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 292,264 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 37,520 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).