As American Financial Group (AFG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered by $90.73 Million Its Position; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in American Financial Group (AFG) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 943 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 287,607 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.67 billion, down from 288,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in American Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 383,233 shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1411.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,981 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 2.40M shares traded or 52.24% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 6,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co has 5,522 shares. 91,847 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 5,711 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0% or 88 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 129,155 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 2,718 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 2,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 15,898 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt owns 11,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,865 shares. Westpac owns 6,694 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2.85 million shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Adr (NYSE:HMY) by 140,831 shares to 690,116 shares, valued at $1.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 67,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,074 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,452 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).