As American Financial Group (AFG) Stock Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Position by $1.41 Million; London Co Of Virginia Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Cut by $2.15 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 1266.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 15,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 1,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 210,065 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 594,423 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59 million, down from 605,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 623,279 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 53,532 shares to 367,002 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 30,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amp Invsts invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 71,405 shares. 6.77 million are owned by Vanguard. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,000 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers owns 2,985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 3,148 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.92 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 4,275 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,059 shares. 206,120 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 9,311 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt invested 0.28% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 50,506 shares to 1,136 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 91,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,688 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Co reported 30,887 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Verity And Verity Limited Liability reported 6,399 shares. Pension reported 1,660 shares stake. Earnest Limited Liability Company accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 66,700 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 25,190 shares. Eaton Vance owns 36,122 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 40,563 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,048 shares. 98,004 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 72,460 shares.

