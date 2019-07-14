As American Financial Group (AFG) Stock Price Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted Stake by $417,600; As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Market Valuation Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Stake by $971,025

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 59,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 532,750 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,049 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 11,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.49 million shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Limited Com owns 11,486 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 58,290 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 23,002 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,848 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,155 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,255 shares. 22,274 were accumulated by City Holdings Communications. Fort Point Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 150,700 shares. Cap Fund Management has 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 58,410 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 47,178 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 0.09% or 15,873 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors holds 0.3% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 36,680 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aleafia Health Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teladoc Health to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9,344 shares to 5,965 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holding Inc W I by 349,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,140 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 37,490 shares to 37,550 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,566 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q4 2018 Results -EarningsCallTranscript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Financialâ€™s Lindner gives insight into acquisition strategy – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 49,263 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 135,771 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 156 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.16M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 254,550 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.19% stake. Principal Gp Incorporated Inc owns 0.04% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 475,472 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 35,287 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 5 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 36,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,504 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,218 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 12,134 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research. Leavell Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,060 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.