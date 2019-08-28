As American Financial Group (AFG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Holding by $355,392; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 146,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 150,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.63. About 160,200 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc analyzed 2,550 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 234,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72 million, down from 236,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $189.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 2.81M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $54.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 338,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank Tru reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 750,409 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). James Investment Research Inc invested in 1.11% or 176,309 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,869 shares. Sit Associates holds 1,500 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 832,771 shares. Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 255 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hengehold Capital Management Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 11,855 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Fort Limited Partnership owns 549 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 69,452 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.