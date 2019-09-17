As American Financial Group (AFG) Market Valuation Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Holding; Range Res (RRC) Stake Maintained by Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43M, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 7.41M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 366,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.55M, up from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 41,215 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,178 shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,500 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8,200 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).