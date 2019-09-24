As American Express Company (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Position; Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Share Price Declined While Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.04 Million

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 470.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 30,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 37,559 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 6,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 918,842 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS

Adams Express Company increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 198,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.45M, up from 152,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 1.65 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invests accumulated 675,767 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Assetmark owns 914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 72,090 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.21% or 1,813 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y owns 11,430 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bragg Fincl Advsrs reported 97,252 shares. Hm Payson invested 1.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 74,407 shares. Drexel Morgan & has invested 1.77% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Marco Management Ltd Company has 1.15% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company owns 9,585 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 73,991 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83,800 shares to 523,400 shares, valued at $28.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,237 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.04% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management Company has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 89,000 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 7,936 shares. E&G Advsrs LP has 0.39% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 13,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Dt Partners has invested 0.47% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 11,163 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has 99,903 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dillon Associate owns 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,057 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wisconsin Ltd has 25,425 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 14,949 were reported by S R Schill And Associate. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,538 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.