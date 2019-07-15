As American Express Company (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Decreased by $3.56 Million Its Stake; Loeb Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) by $370,000

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 32,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 61,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 1.68M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 66,967 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has risen 11.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY

Analysts await Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. UBA’s profit will be $13.60M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces the Sale of Starbuck’s Plaza, 525 Main Street, Monroe, CT – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “These REIT Dividends Are Like Everlasting Gobstoppers – Forbes Now” published on July 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Preferred: 5.9% And Well-Covered – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UBA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,100 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company. Loeb Prtn Corp has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 197,733 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 11,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co holds 1,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co has 0.01% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 96,476 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 47,970 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 39,689 shares. Ameritas has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). 389 are owned by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 80,758 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 29,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 206,581 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 38,346 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) IV flat as shares rally 2.6% after Facebook (FB) announces new crypto currency called ‘Libra’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 22,116 shares to 560,153 shares, valued at $82.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 16,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediateetf (VCIT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.63 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown holds 1.67% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,898 shares. 45,508 are held by Affinity Inv Advsr Llc. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 8,194 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 72,234 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And Co has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,242 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0.02% or 11,038 shares. 145,733 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,893 shares. Mairs Power reported 1.39M shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 733,904 shares. Wade G W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,269 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 2,713 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,530 shares.