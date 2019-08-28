As American Express Company (AXP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $476,548; First Wilshire Securities Management Holds Stake in Tutor Perini (TPC)

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 28,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.01 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 739,194 shares traded or 40.33% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 73 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 697,531 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.03% or 17,419 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 3.98 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 116,298 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 686,930 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Covington Cap Management holds 8,435 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 14,138 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp reported 0.58% stake. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 72,900 shares. 10,836 are held by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 4.18M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 34,546 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,497 shares to 236,539 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 56,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

