As American Express Company (AXP) Share Value Rose, Roffman Miller Associates Increased Stake; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stake Upped by Glovista Investments Llc

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.72M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 199,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78 million, up from 193,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL) by 180,777 shares to 81,421 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,015 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 126,788 shares to 23,048 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.