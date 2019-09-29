As American Express Company (AXP) Share Price Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Wealthquest Has Boosted Stake by $608,983 as Share Price Rose

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 8,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 5,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 49,797 shares to 343,365 shares, valued at $35.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TFLO).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,733 shares to 118,648 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,771 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.