As American Express Company (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Adams Express Company Has Upped Stake by $5.60 Million; Lendingclub (LC) Shares Declined While Foundation Capital Has Lowered Position

Adams Express Company increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 198,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.45 million, up from 152,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23M, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 625,956 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 03/05/2018 – LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation – LC; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – “BELIEVES THAT ALLEGATIONS IN FTC’S COMPLAINT ARE LEGALLY AND FACTUALLY UNWARRANTED”; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub sold users on loans with “no hidden fees,” but actually collected “hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans,” the FTC said Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Deducted Hundreds or Thousands of Dollars in Hidden Upfront Fees From Loans; 28/03/2018 – LendingClub: Lawrence H. Summers Will Be Resigning at the Conclusion of LendingClub’s Annual Shareholder Meeting; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to FTC Complaint; 12/04/2018 – LendingClub Announces Bahman Koohestani as Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP LC.N – SUSAN ATHEY HAS JOINED AS MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hedge Fund Quarz Says LendingClub Could Boost Share Price by 70%

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are P2P Loans a Viable Investment for Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LendingClub: Perplexing Negativity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why LendingClub Stock Leapt 12.4% Today – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingClub: Inflection Point Ahead, With A Catch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $871,676 for 376.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 800 shares to 11,197 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).