As American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $758,749; General American Investors (GAM) Share Value Rose While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased Its Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 56,085 shares traded or 60.27% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 6,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, down from 110,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.85. About 3.64 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

